Hunters and anglers should applaud MT Land Board support

On Aug. 15, the Montana Land Board approved a proposal by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to acquire 830 acres — known as the Willow Creek addition — and add it to the Mount Haggin Wildlife Management Area near Anaconda.

The Mount Haggin WMA has long been a premier FWP wildlife property, and the Willow Creek addition provides important mule deer winter range, elk transitional range, and pronghorn summer range. I hunted the Willow Creek addition for pronghorn when it was enrolled in the Block Management program and can personally speak to its values as quality wildlife habitat and hunting grounds. Thanks to the majority support of the Fish and Game Commission and the Land Board, Montana’s public hunting opportunities just got better. And it couldn’t have happened at a more important time with our rural lands seeing development pressure like never before.

I think it is important to recognize Governor Greg Gianforte for his steadfast support for this important project and for helping to move it across the finish line, as well as the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation for working with the landowner to make it possible. Thanks as well to Troy Downing and Christi Jacobsen for their votes of support — Montana hunters and anglers should know you all had their back on this important access and habitat project.

Joel Webster, vice president of Western Conservation, Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership, Missoula