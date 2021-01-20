How patriotic was it?

A few people decided storming our country’s Capitol was patriotic. In their view it was necessary to restore their form of governance.

There were a few, I’m sure, wished they were there and part of that protest. These people tried to justify their actions by comparing it to historic events by patriots or as a response called for by their President.

I have wondered if these people and their President ever thought about those that have and would always oppose such actions. Do you think they ever thought that peaceful protest would have made a bigger statement? Do you think any of them shed a single tear for those that lost their lives because of their form of protest? Do you think any of them are sorry for what their families have to deal with because of that loss?

Do you think these protesters care how most Americans viewed that event? How about the cost of taxpayer dollars? Do you think they are rethinking their stance when seeing their own country preparing to protect and defend against them? Why can’t someone seen as a radical on an opposing side see radicalism on their own side?

Why haven’t peaceful protesters in any protest stopped or condemned those that hid among them for strictly selfish demands, violence and destruction?