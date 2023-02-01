How much is enough?

Now our self-serving governor wants to give himself and his wealthy friends another tax break under the guise of encouraging more businesses and job growth. As cover, he tosses a few crumbs to the working class that won’t make a difference in our standard of living.

Has this guy been so blinded by greed that he hasn’t noticed that we have a mass migration into Montana and the resultant skyrocketing housing prices, lack of available housing, traffic and crowding?

Former open vistas are now infested with new McMansions. We have more jobs than employers can fill as evidenced by the “hiring” and “help wanted” signs everywhere. I guess he can’t notice these things when he spends his time isolated by his billions of dollars at the private lodges of his rich pals where he shoots wolves in traps and cougars that his friends tree.

How much is enough? Is Gianforte’s and the legislature’s greed and disregard for our quality of life endless? There’s no way a billionaire out of stater like Gianforte can relate to Montana’s working class. Money, money money, all he can see is dollar signs everywhere he looks. How many tax cuts do the wealthy need?

Andy Kulla,

Florence