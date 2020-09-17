House of cards
I like to think of our nation as a home where we all must live.
Any home must be built on a strong foundation. A solid foundation that does not change with the weather, the styles or even the occupants of the home. This foundation for our nation is the Constitution, Declaration of Independence, laws, traditions, habits and our past. Conservatives are the guardians of this foundation. They ensure stability and continuity.
The house, itself — that area where we live — has to be able to change. Maybe we need to paint a room or change wallpaper. Maybe get some new furniture. This is the area for the progressives.
Occasionally, some change requires the alteration of the foundation. A new room. Adding indoor plumbing. And so on. Here the conservatives and liberals have to work together for any improvement.
There are times when a whirlwind from outside poses a threat to the entire structure. The foundation as well as the house that sits atop it. To battle such a whirlwind the structure has to act as one. Only one or it will not survive.
The Civil War was such an event.
Today we are faced with another whirlwind that seeks to destroy our national home. I am talking, of course, about Trump.
He has no sense of history. He has declared our Constitution "obsolete". He has no political philosophy. He seeks only to destroy the building he has found. His followers appear to hope that they will dominate the ruins that they leave behind.
They are aided by firebrands from the left, who seem to feel that they might be the ones to pick through the rubble and gain power.
As during the Civil War both traditional ideologies have joined together to beat back this threat. We see traditional conservatives, like George Will, Bill Kristal and the Lincoln Project and even retired generals unite with liberals.
Once the threat has passed, as it surely will, we will once again return to our left-right debates, with both sides seeking to build upon our historic traditions.
But if we fail to defeat Trump this fall, he will give us a house of cards on a foundation of sand.
William Johnson, Anaconda
