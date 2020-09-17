× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

House of cards

I like to think of our nation as a home where we all must live.

Any home must be built on a strong foundation. A solid foundation that does not change with the weather, the styles or even the occupants of the home. This foundation for our nation is the Constitution, Declaration of Independence, laws, traditions, habits and our past. Conservatives are the guardians of this foundation. They ensure stability and continuity.

The house, itself — that area where we live — has to be able to change. Maybe we need to paint a room or change wallpaper. Maybe get some new furniture. This is the area for the progressives.

Occasionally, some change requires the alteration of the foundation. A new room. Adding indoor plumbing. And so on. Here the conservatives and liberals have to work together for any improvement.

There are times when a whirlwind from outside poses a threat to the entire structure. The foundation as well as the house that sits atop it. To battle such a whirlwind the structure has to act as one. Only one or it will not survive.

The Civil War was such an event.