READERS SPEAK

Honor the Native American children

Native Americans have been persecuted for hundreds of years. We have caused extreme hardship through the process of assimilation for well over 100 years. Of all the horrendous things many of our ancestors have forced natives to go through, you can’t possibly quantify the pain, sorrow, grief and hardship they have endured in the Indigenous boarding schools. It has been way too long and we must acknowledge, recognize and honor the Native American children who have died in American Indigenous Boarding schools, and offer support to the survivors, their families and communities. This is the very least we can do and acceptance of our past actions is the first step to a stronger more positive future relationship. I would like to commend our senators on passing SJ 6 and encourage members of the House to do the same.