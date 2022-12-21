Hold elected officials of both parties accountable

I read the opinion letter about the Jan. 6th committee and the replies associated with it. It brought back memories when I was a substitute teacher. When there were issues with the students you had to listen to them and heard varying accounts of incidents. Depending on a person’s party, you get varying accounts of the 2020 presidential election, the truth of Jan. 6th, the responsibility of Trump and others. It scares me that calling yourself an “R” or a “D” should make such a difference when staring at facts and the truth. We sound like our divide and dysfunctional government that almost all voters complain about. When we see nothing wrong with our one sided views, point blame always in the other direction and think a party is best for an entire country it should point out we have no idea what democracy is! Like the children in the classrooms, if justice isn’t sought by all, if punishment doesn’t fit the wrong, all we will hear is, “Well they did it first, nothing happened to them for doing it, it’s not fair or you can’t make me!” We are the reason why government is the way it is. We side even when they are wrong. We side even when it is only for the good of the few or us. We side with wrong even against facts and truth because what we call ourselves may look wrong as well. The importance of party has gotten so strong that voters have elected some of the most partisan and idiotic officials ever seen. There are reasons for the low opinion of Washington! The main one is, a majority of voters that show up to vote have elected them! If, as a voter, you agree with those you have elected there should be a higher approval rate. So, other voters must think you have done a poor job of electing people to represent them. So, my message is, it is everyone’s responsibility to hold every elected official accountable, not just those of the other party!