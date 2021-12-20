History's rhyme

"History Doesn’t Repeat Itself, but It Often Rhymes”

It is December 2021 and not June 1939. But today would be a good day to remember the ocean liner St. Louis, in 1939, carrying 937 passengers—including many children. The St. Louis was not allowed to land in Cuba, the US or Canada. Passengers sent a desperate cable to President Roosevelt which was ignored but a State department official sent a telegraph reminding them that they had to wait their turns on the waiting list to qualify for and obtain immigration visas before they would be admitted into the United States.

They were forced to sail home where hundreds died or were forced into concentration camps.

Recently our Representative, Matt Rosendale, had a commentary in The Montana Standard where he said:

Further, I have called on the Biden Administration to immediately halt the resettlement of Afghan nationals in America, and urged them to begin removing Afghan evacuees that have already been brought to the United States, returning them to countries in the Middle East that more closely share the culture and values of these Afghans.

Can you hear the rhyme?

Mark Syverson, Butte

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0