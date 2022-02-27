History will judge

Of all the far-right TV bloviators, Tucker Carlson takes the cake at acting like a whiny spoiled brat trying to figure out how to impress the grownups.

While Donald Trump praised his old buddy Vladimir as “smart” and “genius,” Carlson was wondering why he should consider Putin a bad guy because after all, Vlad never did anything to directly hurt Tucker.

Moscow liked Carlson’s comments so much that they replayed them on Russian TV as pro-Putin propaganda.

Meanwhile, Montana’s own Matt Rosendale said the U.S. has no “legal or moral obligation” to aid Ukraine.

Old-fashioned Republicans like Ike and Reagan and Bush would consider such spineless rhetoric akin to treasonous.

Are Tucker and Donald and Matt trying to make the world safe for autocracy or hypocrisy? Obviously, both.

History will be their judge.

Gene Sentz, Choteau

