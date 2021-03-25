Heroes who beat Wotan

Today in Butte, quietly living out their years in peace, are veterans of World War Two. Though heroes all, they would defer that title to the 120 names listed on the Honor Roll for Silver Bow County who died fighting Nazis and Fascists. The names are still familiar: Bertoglio, Butori, Sullivan, Duggan. Listed on the Honor Roll in Scott County, Missouri, my great uncle Billy McMullin died killing Nazis with Patton’s 3rd Army in 1944.

Years earlier, other familiar names like Himmler and Goebbels and Hitler were cutting their teeth in small gatherings much like the recent one in Butte. They celebrated the so-called Pagan “old ways” and “lost lands” of Aryans. In The Nazis’ War on Christmas, Erin Blakemore writes, “The Nazis attempted to move the date of Christmas to the winter solstice and mounted large performances and community bonfires that supposedly drew on pre-Christian rituals. They also tried to redefine St. Nicholas as Wotan, the ancient Germanic deity.”

Pagan alternate history wasn’t a side note to the Nazi cause, it was essential to it. In order to usurp traditions like Christmas and convert mainstream people to a murderous cause, Nazis needed to create a common origin story for Aryans. Wotan helped Nazis do that and today he is still a central figure to those who wish their ideology had won the War.