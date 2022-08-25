Help welcome Afghan refugees

Here’s an update on Afghan refugees coming to Butte!

All of us were concerned as we followed the sometimes chaotic and insufficient withdrawal of Afghans who had served our war effort in Afghanistan. We felt helpless as we imagined families facing incarceration and worse in the aftermath of the Taliban takeover.

As expected in the face of crisis, Butte has stepped up to the challenge. Like many government-backed activities, the process has been trying and time-consuming. Some 40 local volunteers have signed up with Butte HEART to welcome and settle three Afghan families hopefully in the next month. Each of the families consists of mother, father, and young children.

Butte HEART is a recently formed non-profit under the wing of the Butte America Foundation, a 501(c)(3) entity. HEART seeks to welcome and integrate international refugees into the Butte community for the benefit of all. Integration efforts include assisting refugees with housing, employment, educational opportunities, medical care and friendship.

Examples of assistance include finding car seats, locating food sources meeting cultural standards, and identifying drivers to ferry families to stores and agencies during their start-up in a new nation and culture.

Butte HEART and the International Rescue Committee will initially support these refugees financially as they find employment and become self-sufficient. If you would like to help financially or otherwise, please contact butteheart@gmail.com or butteamericafoundation.org/heart. But more importantly, welcome these new neighbors as you meet them on the street and in the grocery aisles. That’s the Butte way!

Butch Gerbrandt,

Butte