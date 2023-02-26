Help the climate, not fossil fuels

On Jan. 20, hundreds of people gathered in Helena to plead with legislators to take significant climate action. We’re past the point of no return to avoid any fallout, but we can still avoid the worst impacts. With the ongoing drought in eastern Montana and extreme weather events like the disastrous Yellowstone floods last year, it’s clear that our climate is already negatively suffering from continuous emissions of greenhouse gasses.

Speakers in Helena pointed to the fact that NorthWestern Energy (along with raising our rates) is trying to build more gas plants AND buy more ownership in coal. We need our legislators and our monopoly utility to forge the way toward cheaper, cleaner energy.

Instead, our lawmakers are paving the way for using more fossil fuels in Montana. They are stripping away rights from local governments and taking away the power of local communities to decide for ourselves and silencing our voice as Montanans. It’s time we send a message to Helena — hands off local control and public participation. Take action where it matters: to help the climate, not fossil fuels.

Jessica Wiles,

Helena