Help Montana families

I am a working mother of two children under the age of 6. I have a Juris doctor degree and have been practicing law since 2008. When my husband and I decided to start a family in 2016, I did not realize the challenges I would face as a woman surrounding my career and parenting.

However, after giving birth I quickly felt the harsh reality that many Montana women face when trying to recover from pregnancy, care for a newborn, return to work and find day care. After having our second child, I was able to move to a part-time position. I did this so that I could try to juggle work and children.

Most mothers are not able to work part time. The Build Back Better bill would provide support to families, kids and caregivers. I urge our elected officials to support Montana families by voting yes.

Caroline Warne, Helena

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0