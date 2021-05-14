Help fix government

We no longer have a two-party political system. We have two warring factions. The McConnells and Schumers spend time and energy outmaneuvering their opponents rather than finding the ways of making life better among all citizens.

Rather than focusing on seeking advancements of our economic and political systems our politicians focus on raising money, retaining power.

What if voters were given the opportunity to choose our leaders based on their knowledge and integrity, not on the money they raise for campaigns?

What if voting were a responsibility of, even a requirement for citizenship, not an option?

To paraphrase the musical: That’s right folks, we got trouble right here in the Shining City on a Hill. We got Trouble with a capital “T” which rhymes with “P” which stands for Power Politics, “Putin Propaganda,” Pork barrel Profiteering, and Politicizing all Parts of government.