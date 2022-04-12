Help elevate voices of poor and poverty-stricken

Elevate the voices of poor and poverty-stricken

As a Tri-Chair of Montana Poor People’s Campaign, I was pleased to read the article about Judge Michael Moses temporarily blocking the restrictive voting-rights legislation (Montana Standard, April 7). The four laws that Judge Moses blocked put undue burden on poor and low income people in Montana, and the Montana Poor People’s Campaign stands with impacted Montanans in working toward fair voting laws.

The Montana Poor People’s Campaign was started as part of a national call for a moral revival to confront the interlocking injustices of systemic racism, poverty, ecological devastation, militarism and the war economy, and the distorted moral narrative of religious nationalism. As a nation we are at a critical juncture — we need a movement that will shift the moral narrative, impact policies and elections at every level of government, and build lasting power for poor and impacted people.

Currently we are working to elevate the voices of poor and poverty-stricken Montanans; we need your assistance in our efforts. Your expertise and support are important to helping all Montanans thrive, and experience abundance.

Poor People’s Campaign supporters from 40 states will be meeting on June 18, to participate in the Mass Poor People’s Assembly and Moral March on Washington. Please contact us to find out how you can help us make a visible presence from Montana in Washington D.C.

Please visit our website at poorpeoplescampaign.org; look us up on Facebook, or call or text us at 406-233-0303.

Forward Together!

Beth Burk,

Butte

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0