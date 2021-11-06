Help America

It must be a very lonely life for Republicans in Washington since Mr. Biden became President. The Republicans now have a limited vocabulary: No! Cost too much! We are conservatives, No,NO,NO. Why don't the Republicans want to help America? Lets look back when Trump was President.

Where were the Republicans when President Trump added $7.8 trillion to the deficit? Nothing to show for this. OH, sorry! The rich got richer while America fell apart.

Republicans, where were you when Mr. Trump charged the taxpayers $140 million to play golf? Conservatives?

The list is very long with Republicans spending money on the rich and turning their back on the middle class and the working poor.

What has happened to the Republican Party? President Biden wants to help America. Mr. Biden wants to help the American people and the Republicans just say no. Whey don't the Republicans want to work for America? Why do the Republicans just say no but don't have any ideas about what they want?

It must be a lonely life for Republicans. All they do is complain but don't know what they complain about. We the taxpayers pay them a lot of money not to support America.

We need a better America. We need everyone in Washington to work for America. If you don't want to help America get out of Washington.

LaVon Brillhart, Dillon

