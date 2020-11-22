Heartbreaking, chaotic time
I am a nurse at Continental Care and would like to state the facts as I know them to be true. I also want to thank all of my coworkers, administrator and DON for stepping up in such a heartbreaking, chaotic time.
No one has had a day off in weeks. We are here 24/7 and administrative staff have taken on a new role of delivering trays and feeding the extremely ill. They have all been required to take the nurses aid class to qualify them to step up to our current demands.
The first resident who tested positive for COVID 19 was an admission from SCL Health. This man tested negative on 10/10 and 10/14. He was admitted to our facility 10/15. We sent him back to the hospital 10/16 because he spiked a fever and had shaking chills. He was here 24 hours. He tested positive at the hospital that evening. This was the start of our COVID outbreak.
Whose fault is it? I don’t think it is SCL Health, I don’t think it is ours. It is a sneaky virus that can be negative one day and positive the next. The test results are questionable at best. We have done everything humanly possible to protect our residents.
My husband says each night when I come home, I look like I’ve been in a combat zone. We wear the required gowns (plastic, nasty, sweat inducing), gloves, N95 masks that you can’t breathe in and face shields. We are all working overtime, feeding residents, turning them propping with pillows to prevent pressure sores on their bottom.
These same residents the week before were able to do many self cares with minimal assist. I go home and pray each night for the remaining residents to be able to fight this awful disease. I would like to see some video and a few articles of the other nursing homes in Butte how they are faring with COVID since we have been targeted in the community.
How is the Crest and Copper Ridge doing? How many positive COVID residents and how many deaths? I believe we have been unfairly represented by the media. We also have had an infection control audit from the State in October which was very encouraging. We had zero deficiencies and they commended us for doing an excellent job in such adverse circumstances. Report that!
Marti Burke, Butte
