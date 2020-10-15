Healthcare biggest issue

This is the 10th Presidential election I have the honor of voting in. I already cast my vote via the safe, organized mail-in system that Flathead County has once again utilized.

I have spent 30 years working in the healthcare sector not as a provider but in leadership roles supporting providers and advocating for access to affordable quality healthcare for everyone. As a Medicare Specialist I've helped seniors and veterans navigate the turbulent waters of the healthcare system. I hesitate to say I am a single issue voter but healthcare is without question the MOST important issue to me and to my family.

The expansion of Medicaid championed by Governor Bullock has been a godsend for Flathead County and saved rural healthcare. As a fiscal conservative who has served three terms as an elected official I can attest to the fact that Medicaid expansion makes great financial sense. It provides access to quality affordable healthcare while also creating and supporting sustainable careers that pay a living wage and can support a family.