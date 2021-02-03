HB112 a step backward
Kids learn some of the most important life lessons through sports. They learn how to use teamwork, how to help others, how to accept wins and losses gracefully, how to be a good leader, how to strive for greatness, and many others. Not allowing young transgender people to participate in sports stunts them from learning these lessons. Kids also form friendships that can last a lifetime from sports. It also creates a sense of belonging in children that can be very important.
Sports are also a form of expression or stress relief. If state officials decide to pass House Bill 112 and ban transgender kids from participating in school sports, they are taking away an outlet for them. Built-up stress or lack of expression can lead to depression, anxiety, and many other mental illnesses. Transgender youth are already at risk for this. According to Harvard T.H. Chan, school of public health, they are about 30% more likely to develop mental illnesses than cisgender children.
Passing this bill is taking away families’ decisions about their children and the decisions by the children themselves. Most people are supporting this bill because they think it’s unfair for children, possibly their own, to play sports against transgendered kids. They think that cisgender, biological boys will “identify” as girls just because they want to win games. This idea is ignorant. People do not go through this transition, which can be very difficult, just for the sake of sports. As a cisgender student-athlete myself, I have never been worried about someone pretending to identify as a female just to beat me in a game. I have also never thought it was unfair for transgender girls to compete in sports.