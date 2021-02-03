HB112 a step backward

Kids learn some of the most important life lessons through sports. They learn how to use teamwork, how to help others, how to accept wins and losses gracefully, how to be a good leader, how to strive for greatness, and many others. Not allowing young transgender people to participate in sports stunts them from learning these lessons. Kids also form friendships that can last a lifetime from sports. It also creates a sense of belonging in children that can be very important.

Sports are also a form of expression or stress relief. If state officials decide to pass House Bill 112 and ban transgender kids from participating in school sports, they are taking away an outlet for them. Built-up stress or lack of expression can lead to depression, anxiety, and many other mental illnesses. Transgender youth are already at risk for this. According to Harvard T.H. Chan, school of public health, they are about 30% more likely to develop mental illnesses than cisgender children.