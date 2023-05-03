HB 971 doesn't protect Montana’s environment

Judges are like umpires. Recently, Rep. Johua Kassmier didn’t like the ump’s call in NorthWestern Energy’s Laurel Power Plant case, so he decided to change the rules of the game and rewrite the MEPA law. Talk about a bad loser.

In real life, Kassmier would have been ejected from the game for poor sportsmanship. MEPA has protected Montanans and their environment for the last 52 years. Judge Michael Moses’ opinion stated that the DEQ failed to fully address concerns relating to 23.1 million tons of carbon dioxide that the Laurel power plant will produce over its anticipated 30-year lifespan — “directly impacting the largest city in Montana that is less than 15 miles downwind.” Those will be negative impacts to people’s health and welfare — now and in the future.

MEPA doesn’t need changing. We all need to work to protect our environment and work to solve the climate crisis. Building more gas-fired power plants and repealing the MEPA law in HB 971 is exactly NOT the way to protect Montana’s environment and people. Please call Gov. Greg Gianforte and ask him to veto HB 971. His phone number is 855-318-1330 (toll free) or 406-444-3111.

Mary Catherine Dunphy,

Miles City