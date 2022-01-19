Hating America?

Every chance I get, I ask Montana militia, “Have you always hated America?"

You’ll recall that Oath Keepers and assorted political criminals, some from Montana, violently subverted a peaceful transfer of presidential power — the fulcrum in a bold experiment in representative democracy. Federal indictments for seditious conspiracy recently came down against these right-wing terrorists.

While legitimate news organizations have done a passable job portraying the Trump putsch in the proper traitorous light, anchors too casually dismiss militia and fellow travelers as dress-up enthusiasts playing army. On the reactionary end of the dial, Fox News and imitators propagandize about a pliant Justice Department victimizing misunderstood Patriots merely "questioning the integrity of the 2020 election."

Proceed with caution. Serious dark money funds these delusional rebels. The 1/6/21 perpetrators bought tens of thousands of dollars worth of long rifles, sidearms, ammo and night vision goggles, purely for the insurrection. They escalated this buying spree after the failed coup to prepare for the next mission.

Militia USA hides well-equipped paramilitary bases, not unlike the jihadist compounds members warn of. Ironically, many see themselves as religious crusaders. Members trained in weapons, explosives, hand-to-hand combat, survival and evasion instill a warrior mentality in new recruits. A fanatical sense of freedom deserved and freedom denied animates their will to violence.

As does anger. Free-floating rage radiates in all directions. Militiamen and women love the Second Amendment and feeling sovereign, but they hate pretty much everything else about America.

The Welfare State made it so nobody wants to work. Rapists and murderers flood an Open Southern Border. The news is fake, right down to lottery numbers and box scores. Elections are rigged even when my candidates win. Every politician lies, and they’re all in on it. My senator is a Socialist. The President is senile. THEY use vaccines as cover to come into your home and confiscate your guns. Commies and atheists have infiltrated public schools with their dirty books and Critical Race Theory. The zoning commission won’t let me subdivide my property.

So I say, "If you hate it here, Argentina is nice, I hear."

Craig Schmidt, Anaconda

