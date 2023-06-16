Has there never been drought or fire?

I am wondering what climate the children’s crusade of Montana is addressing (Held v. MT). Has there never been drought or fire?

From “The West Without Water,” B. Lynn Ingram, origins.osu.edu:

“One of the longest dry periods … occurred during the Mid-Holocene Climate Optimum … the West was drier than average for upwards of 1,400 years.”

“Climate varied between drier and wetter periods. The warm and dry periods spawned larger and more frequent wildfires as recorded in the trunks of giant sequoias.

Thomas Swetnam, (Laboratory of Tree Ring Research at the University of Arizona) sampled giant sequoias from five groves between Yosemite and Sequoia National Parks, far enough apart that individual fires could not have spread from one grove to the next. He dated the trees using ring-width patterns, and recorded the fire scars contained within annual rings.

From 1,200 to 700 years ago, an average of 36 sequoia fires burned every century.

Preceding the medieval period (from about 1,500 to 1,200 years ago) and immediately following it (from about 700 years ago to the current century), the fire frequency was substantially lower, with an average of 21 fires per century.

At Chaco Canyon, Mesa Verde and Canyon de Chelly, “populations swelled during the 11th and 12th centuries but then collapsed. The climate had become arid and unpredictable. Long-inhabited sites were abandoned as the desperate population wandered in search of new water sources.”

Perhaps the child crusaders would like the climate to revert to the conditions in Montana near the end of the Little Ice Age:

From The Fence Post, Lenore McKelvey Puhek, Helena:

“A weeklong ice storm began on Nov. 16, 1886. In December, two more blizzards hit, temperatures were 40 below and it snowed one inch per hour during one 16-hour period.”

From Jan. 28 to Feb. 3, of 1887, temperatures dropped to minus 63 degrees. In the spring, dead cattle were found from Great Falls to Miles City. Charlie Russell sketched "The Last of the 5000."

Kohr’s lost 50% of their cattle. Granville Stuart lost 72%. Nelson Story lost 75%. Teddy Roosevelt “surveyed his loss and left the cattle business forever.”

Probably.

Stephen Kujawa, Ph.D., P.E.,

Butte