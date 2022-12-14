Harmony - The power of a positive attitude

Yes, Mr. Ray there is too much hatred, violence, prejudice, and polarization in our American society today.

In a recent 60 Minutes segment it was suggested that the homosapien species survived the various other up right humanoid species because of a friendship mutation.

A gene that fostered a willingness to work together to seek common solutions to common concerns for the common good.

A gene that fostered an attitude of mutual respect, an attitude of civility one toward another, a willingness to coexist in communities, (not tolerating evil), and a willingness to contribute one's individual diverse skills and abilities for the betterment of the greater good.

A willingness to encourage and foster harmony with our earth, and one with another.

If you are willing to become actively involved in encouraging harmony in our community and in communities across America, or in your personal, familial, communal, educational, spiritual, economical, and/or governmental communities go to greeleyneighborhoodbutte.org/harmony to see what has been done in the Greater Butte America community.

Then either phone Ed at 406-723-3736, email greeleyneighborhoodbutte@outlook.com with Instigating Cluster in the subject line, or just go and do likewise.

R Edward Banderob,

Butte