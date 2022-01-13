Harmonious communities

John W. Ray in his Guest View: We must conquer society's fear with hope wrote; "The old social order that provided security and meaning has disappeared (or is disappearing) and too many individuals feel isolated while trying to adapt to the new reality. For too many, the rules, principles and assumptions that they took for granted are being challenged."

Yes, Mr Ray, "Male, Free, White, and 21" does not cut it anymore, nor does "A Fruit Salad." We need to accept that we are moving toward a Waldorf Salad type society, a bunch of different fruits, many even mixed hydrides, with a few nuts toughen in and a lot of mayonnaise to hold us together.

Yes Mr. Ray we need equal justice for all, and equitable opportunity for all. (No child left behind, but also no child held back.)

We all need to return to focusing on that basic principle that made this country great in the first place: E Pluribus Unum — Out of Many, One. It is time to forget about being hyphenated Americans and again focus on just being Americans.

This nation was founded by harmonious communities. This state was settled by pioneers willing to work together harmoniously. We need to focus on restoring that Butte America miners' camaraderie, and once again focus on encouraging and fostering harmony in our communities across America.

Harmonious communities — of citizens with love of country, an all-inclusive attitude of greater mutual respect, a willingness to coexist, a willingness to seek common solutions to common concerns, and a willingness to selflessly contribute ones own diverse skills and abilities for the benefit of The Greater Good.

Then even if many individuals are separated and isolated they need not feel depressed. Then we all can still, as independent individuals, work together remotely, collectively in a coalitional manner focused on a common goal and feel a sense of accomplishment and worthwhileness, and not succumb to following unworthy leaders out of fear.

R. Edward Banderob, Butte

