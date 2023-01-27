Happy to be proven wrong

Local Senator Terry Vermeire refused to state how he’d vote on the abortion issue during our campaign. This week, when forced to choose, he voted to protect women’s right to privacy.

He showed bravery when faced with overwhelming opposing pressure from his party and stood firm to protect the interests of women in his district.

Senator Vermeire is tied for Republican with the most votes in line with Democrats and has taken genuinely progressive stances on some issues.

It isn’t easy to stand for what’s right, knowing you’ll still lose the overall vote. One of the most significant concerns about Senator Vermeire during our campaign was that he couldn’t make a stand if it went against the will of his party. I’m happy to be proven wrong.

Jesse Mullen,

Former Democratic candidate Senate District 39