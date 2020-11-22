Handy checklist
I would advise those who voted in Republicans top to bottom, most especially Gianforte for governor, to cut the Standard's guest column in the Friday, Nov. 20 edition out and put it up on your refrigerator.
Then over the next four years check off each of this columnist's points as they are realized.
Hard to say precisely what was behind this quantum shift to the right. It could be the Trump effect or it could simply be greed. Too many people associate Republicans with business and business with a better economy. Historically that has never been the case.
Let us remember this country had a Republican administration that led us to the great depression of the 1930s and part of the 1940s. It was also a Republican administration that led us to the great economic collapse of 2007. On an individual state level, it was a Republican administration that led to the near bankruptcy of the state of Kansas. Does the name Sam Brownback sound familiar? If it doesn't, do some easy online research.
Greg Gianforte is already laying out his plan for Montana's future and it looks an awful lot like the Sam Brownback plan for Kansas about a decade ago and that plan nearly bankrupted that state and left its infrastructure in ruins. The hard working people of that state are still paying mightily for Brownback's business approach to government.
At some point people need to realize that running a business is way different than governing, whether it is at the local, state, or federal level.
So put this column up on your refrigerator, Republicans, and each time the Gianforte/Republican program achieves one of the items on this list, check it off. Keep this list up on your refrigerator at least until the next general election and use it as a reminder that Republicans don't govern for people like you and I, they govern for the rich and the big corporations and they will let the rest of us and the rest of the state to go to hell in a handbasket.
Richard Crone, Anaconda
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!