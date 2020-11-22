Handy checklist

I would advise those who voted in Republicans top to bottom, most especially Gianforte for governor, to cut the Standard's guest column in the Friday, Nov. 20 edition out and put it up on your refrigerator.

Then over the next four years check off each of this columnist's points as they are realized.

Hard to say precisely what was behind this quantum shift to the right. It could be the Trump effect or it could simply be greed. Too many people associate Republicans with business and business with a better economy. Historically that has never been the case.

Let us remember this country had a Republican administration that led us to the great depression of the 1930s and part of the 1940s. It was also a Republican administration that led us to the great economic collapse of 2007. On an individual state level, it was a Republican administration that led to the near bankruptcy of the state of Kansas. Does the name Sam Brownback sound familiar? If it doesn't, do some easy online research.