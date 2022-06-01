Hand counting ballots a waste of money, and loss of election integrity, and security

Hand counting ballots a waste of money

What a totally asinine proposition, to hand count all Montana races. Just the labor cost would be astronomical. The chicanery and fraud that would be possible, would be likewise totally unacceptable, which is why, in the first place, machines were developed and used for counting votes. The loss of election integrity and security would be mind blowing. If you don't' believe it, don't allow yourself to remain ignorant, do some research on the reasons for transitioning to and use of vote tabulating machines.

As for these tabulating machines being susceptible to "hacking," they are NEVER connected to the Internet. They are stand alone machines like a hand held dumb calculator. So who has access to these machines?

The machines themselves are securely locked up after the elections and securely kept during the vote counting process. As the machines process each ballot, they also take a picture of each ballot to enhance and insure the vote count accuracy.

Only election officials are allowed to have physical access to the machines. These machines are locked on the outside to stop any nefarious access to their interior parts and programming. Even vendor reps are not allowed to access the physical programming or maintenance of these machines without being subjected to strict access security protocols.

Every election, a few precincts are selected randomly, under public scrutiny, one by the State and two by local election officials for a comparison audit in each county. Election officials do a hand count and a machine count of those selected precincts. The comparison has to be within a very small number, if not exact, in order to certify the vote count.

Hand counting all Montana election ballots/races is just absurd.

Frank Boroni,

Butte

