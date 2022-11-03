Hagerty is the better choice for Jefferson County

Dan Hagerty is the very best choice for Jefferson County Commissioner. There are several strong reasons for this choice. Dan is a veteran, having served honorably for many years. As a former Jefferson County Deputy Sheriff, Dan knows the county, its problems and its people better than any other candidate. This is the only office Dan has sought and he has worked hard to acquaint himself with the issues in Jefferson County. Dan has not talked about governing only about serving as a problem solver. From the the very beginning, Dan has talked about consensus building and being a good listener. Running for this office Dan has made no promises except to represent Jefferson County fairly and listen and make decisions based on the best outcome for the citizens of the county.