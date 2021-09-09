Habitat destroyed

What do you think now? As the West Pioneers fires continue to burn since July, I can’t help but wonder what is happening in the western US to the high value habitat for the northern spotted owl, lynx, pine marten, grizzly bears and a host of other species that were used as emotional props to “protect” habitat from the destruction by logging and off-road vehicle recreation.

It didn’t happen overnight folks. The “save the earth from mankind” movement began in the ’70s and continues today.

You don’t hear anything from the Senator John Tester, Montana Wilderness Association, Friends of the Bitterroot, Sierra Club, Defenders of Wildlife and a few other wilderness advocate organizations and left wing judges that your habitat for your species at risk is now being reduced to charred beetle killed downfall and needleless pine trees.

The countless lawsuits filed by these people halted forest management opportunities that could have mitigated the fuels for these fires and made the U.S. wood product industry producers not importers. And the “let it burn policy” of the USFS hasn’t helped matters either.

The habitat they collected funds to protect is now being destroyed. They have squandered the donations they received.