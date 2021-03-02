Gun-law concerns

As a elected city county Commissioner I have some deep concerns for the safety of the general public. I would like to preface my letter by stating I currently hold a Montana concealed-carry permit, and own several handguns, but I believe that expanding the areas where people can carry is going to lead to dire, if not deadly, consequences.

As an elected Butte Silver Bow county commissioner I ponder if HB 102 was carefully thought out. If HB 436 is made law will it be an open invitation for an upset citizen to bring a firearm into the council chambers. Local government occasionally deals with very contentious issues that are close to the heart of both sides. A decision that best serves the greater good is never easy but now to add more fuel to the fire, this is going to make it even tougher. In my opinion and others I have visited with, the passage of these laws are like going back in time. Envision this if you will: All commissioners toting around pistols of choice and setting them down on their desk in front of them. Is this what the public really wants? This scene reminds me of the Wild, Wild West of years ago.