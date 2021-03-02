Gun-law concerns
This letter is in regards HB 102 which was recently signed by Governor Gianforte that allows people to carry concealed weapons in more public places, and other proposed legislation that loosens the law on carrying a gun into public government buildings.
As a elected city county Commissioner I have some deep concerns for the safety of the general public. I would like to preface my letter by stating I currently hold a Montana concealed-carry permit, and own several handguns, but I believe that expanding the areas where people can carry is going to lead to dire, if not deadly, consequences.
As an elected Butte Silver Bow county commissioner I ponder if HB 102 was carefully thought out. If HB 436 is made law will it be an open invitation for an upset citizen to bring a firearm into the council chambers. Local government occasionally deals with very contentious issues that are close to the heart of both sides. A decision that best serves the greater good is never easy but now to add more fuel to the fire, this is going to make it even tougher. In my opinion and others I have visited with, the passage of these laws are like going back in time. Envision this if you will: All commissioners toting around pistols of choice and setting them down on their desk in front of them. Is this what the public really wants? This scene reminds me of the Wild, Wild West of years ago.
Carrying a concealed weapon has many legal ramifications and moral responsibilities and I am not convinced they been vetted in depth by the lawmakers. Having a concealed carry permit and carrying a weapon doesn’t give the right to use it as one sees fit but only under extreme circumstances and I believe there will be much confusion leading to more violence especially now it is legal to bring a gun into a bar.
Using a weapon against another person in a perceived threat is a very personal choice that has to be made in a flash of a second. I have worries that HB102 and HB436 will make it easier for some to be the judge and jury and make a bad choice that will be deadly. I pray the common sense will prevail and HB 102 will not be a license to kill and HB 436 will be re- evaluated and voted down and not passed on a party-line vote.,
John M. Sorich, Butte Silver Bow Commissioner Dist. 4