Guest view: Montana undermines professional and ethical wildlife management

As former members of the Montana Fish & Wildlife Commission, we generally refrain from criticizing decisions made by our successors. However, the current commission’s recent actions regarding the new wolf trapping and hunting regulations are so egregious that we must speak out. We all are avid deer and elk hunters, and we believe wolves play an important ecological role on the landscape.

The anti-wolf legislation passed during the 2021 Montana legislative session put Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) and the commission in a difficult position — they had to develop regulations to implement biologically unjustified and unethical wolf hunting and trapping laws. FWP staff developed three options for the commission’s consideration that would meet the intent of the new laws. The options took a graduated approach, from “limited” to “maximum” application of the legislatively mandated “management tools.”