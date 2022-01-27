 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Grizzlies and Us'

I would like to express my gratitude for excellent reporting in the “Grizzlies and Us” series produced by Lee Enterprises. The collaboration between reporters from affiliated Lee papers was an intelligent approach to diving deep into the issues with otherwise limited resources. I recently started a temporary digital subscription to The Montana Standard with the intent to cancel, but have since decided to continue the subscription indefinitely in support of quality local journalism.

Montana faces unprecedented challenges with a rapidly growing population applying the squeeze to the land we all love. I look forward to more in-depth environmental reporting from Lee Enterprises. Clear and balanced representation of the issues will enable more intelligent dialogue and better policies for the benefit of all. 

Thomas Elpel, Pony

