Greeley cleanup set

On July 29th thru the 31st the District 4 and Greeley School area neighborhood cleanup will take place. This will be a great opportunity for residents to remove waste from yards and alleys. Trash, tires, washers, dryers, stoves along with most junk and waste will be accepted. NO FLUIDS of any type will be accepted. Bags will be given out to those who may need them. Dumpsters will be set in place by the Greeley School area, for bagged trash and for non-bagged items. And for those of you that do not have a truck or other means of removing items please call 491-4421. Bob will be happy to pass the information on to volunteers.

Folks, let's work together with our friends and neighbors to make this a success. Our seniors, disabled and veterans may need our help. Let’s work with Butte-Silver Bow to clean our area. Mark Thompson from MRI has graciously volunteered part of his summer help to help us out on Thursday the 29th. Thursday will be the day to take advantage of MRI’s generosity, with the help of their summer staff we can remove larger items from alleys.

If you would like help on any given day, we would love to have you. One hour from you can make a huge difference. Able-bodied people, trucks and trailers are much appreciated.