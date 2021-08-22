Great news for rivers

Great news for the Big Hole and Beaverhead Rivers and hats off to the FWP commission for clearly being thoughtful and thorough in the decision-making process to implement new restrictions and regulations in the hopes of protecting our declining brown trout populations.

Our FWP fisheries team can collect data over the next few years to see if these changes are allowing our declining brown trout populations to rebound. It was a bit surprising that the new spawning restrictions did not start on October 1st, as this had been the consensus of the public comment and focus groups and it is well known that the peak of brown trout spawn occurs in October, however this is still better than no changes at all.

Since we are about to enter the fall spawning time and conditions on the Big Hole are without a doubt suboptimal, and many sections are closed due to low flows, each individual angler can decide for themselves not to pursue fish during spawning. It may be legal to fish during the spawn, but is it ethical? Especially when the population is in dire straits, honor should transcend the law.