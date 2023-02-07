Grayling litigation is waste of resources

Environmental extremists are at it again with the recent filing of a lawsuit with the purpose of listing grayling as an endangered species in the Upper Big Hole. Although no one seems to have the answers as what listing the grayling would do to our present way of life on the Big Hole, I'm sure it is not an upgrade!

Even though it is not spelled out in the Standard article (Jan. 30), I'm not sure anyone filing the lawsuit even lives in Montana, except of course Pat Munday, who teaches at Montana Tech. Pat states that the grayling are the "jewel of the river." I believe this is a minority opinion at best. Every fish and living creature that calls the Big Hole home is truly a gift, and it is well known that the watershed faces major challenges due to the ongoing diminished streamflows as we approach late summer and fall.

The Big Hole Watershed Committee has been leading the way for over 25 years and has helped spearhead many projects that are making a difference one by one. It makes much more sense to have everyone work together to improve streamflows and not waste time and money in court. The money could be much better spent funding projects for structural and non-structural water storage. Unfortunately, our society spends too much time trying to litigate and not enough time working collaboratively for solutions. We all want native fish to have a fighting chance during a time when streamflows are barely adequate for any fish in the river. No one is primarily to blame for diminished streamflows on the Big Hole, and our energy needs to be spent on solutions to this complex problem.

Mario Quintana had a very simple meaningful quote: "Don't waste time chasing butterflies. Mend your garden and the butterflies will come." Let's all take the high road and work together to enhance the Big Hole Watershed with whatever it takes so future generations can enjoy the special gift of the river and all it brings to everyday life.

Paul Siddoway,

Butte