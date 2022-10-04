Grateful for ride

To the very kind man (you know who you are) who so graciously gave me and my two dogs a ride to my car at the base of the “Big M” in your big flatbed pickup truck, I want to say again thank you! Your generosity had a great effect on me, but I didn’t even get your name to send you a thank you card or send you a gift. It was Tuesday, Sept. 27 and I was attempting to complete a long walk from Bernice to Butte. It was hot, the dogs were tired and I had a sore knee. Getting a ride that last little bit of the way helped us tremendously and certainly lifted our spirits. I’m so thankful there are still people like you in the world who care enough to go out of their way in their busy day and help someone who needs it. Clearly you were in the middle of a work day but you didn’t hesitate to give us a lift. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. I hope your act of kindness gets returned to you tenfold in the near future.