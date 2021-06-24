Grateful for Butte preservation

In 2016, I accepted a job teaching history in Butte. Although I was not raised in Butte, this quaint town has always been close to my heart. I am forever thankful of the hard work of Mary McCormick and the Historic Preservation Committee for working hard to protect and preserve the stories of Butte’s past. In Butte, history is outside our windows.

I love to walk the streets Uptown and read the numerous placards that line historic buildings. Thanks to historic preservation, we get to walk the same Butte streets that were walked by our grandparents, and in some cases, their grandparents. By preserving the past, we honor the hard work of our ancestors who first came to this “Richest Hill on Earth”.

Like many, I was deeply saddened when I heard about the fire that destroyed the historic M&M Cigar Store. I felt sorrow not for the temporary (because we will rebuild) loss of some of the best food and drink in Butte, but because of the stories held within those walls. I, like anyone who has been to Butte, have countless memories from the M&M. Although we will rebuild, the character of the original building is forever gone, remaining only in the memory of those of us lucky enough to have visited. The M&M was not just a place to get food, but a defining part of Butte’s culture. If we fail to preserve our heritage, we fail to preserve what makes Butte, Butte.