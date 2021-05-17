Governors' responses

I don’t lean Republican, but former Governor Stan Stephens did right by me.

I had finished course work for a master’s degree in land rehabilitation at MSU with 4.0 GPA. My thesis was published. But I did not graduate. Instead, I had to enroll in absentia quarter after quarter for minor changes to my thesis, usually secretarial. When my major professor found out that I had a secretary make the changes, it became a grudge match.

My guess is that the program kept students registered as long as possible to inflate enrollment. At any rate, I had enough and wrote to Governor Stephens, a longshot I thought. He called me, telling me he had to know stuff like this, they all lied to him.

Almost immediately, I didn’t graduate so much as I was ejected. The dean of students asked to meet with me. I queried the agenda. He wasn’t prepared for that. I told him if this was supposed to make me feel important, we were beyond that.

Skipping ahead, I wrote to Governor Racicot about some issue I no longer remember. He called me one evening to discuss it. I was flabbergasted and had to think quickly — I was almost speechless. Here was another Republican of high caliber.