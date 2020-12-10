 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Government coverage
0 comments

Government coverage

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to the editor icon2

Letter to the editor icon2

Government coverage

I was thrilled to read about a new four-person team being formed to provide Montana state government coverage ("Lee announces investment in state government reporting bureau," Dec. 6).

Democratic governments cannot work properly without an independent press to observe, delve deeper, make connections, evaluate, report out and ultimately hold government officials to account.

I look forward to reading their work. Montana government will be the better for it.

Ronda Schiess,

Missoula

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News