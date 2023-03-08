GOP's rejection of Racicot was appropriate

The Montana GOP’s recent rebuke of former Governor Marc Racicot reflects the Republican and Democrat Parties’ internal philosophical battles and the larger national culture war. Who would’ve thought five years ago (let alone 20 or 50) that we would have serious arguments defining a “woman”, tear down statues of Abraham Lincoln, George Washington and Ulysses Grant, undermine law enforcement so devastatingly that crime and chaos skyrocketed (disproportionately impacting the very communities the “Defund” movement claims to support), an open southern border allowing drugs, criminals and terrorists unfettered access was “cultural enrichment”, and our federal government’s 30+ TRILLON dollar deficit would go largely unnoticed? Expressing any opposition means you’re a “phobe” or a “hater.” Debate over before it started; they “win”, you lose.

This Marxist lurch of the nation is hard to argue. Few “Reagan Democrats” remain while the Republican Party shares much of the blame as their establishment’s impulse towards bipartisanship typically means Democrats get most of what they want as Republicans cheer “it could’ve been worse.” This appeasement has caused countless conservative/independent voters to get involved in the Party (often to the chagrin of the establishment that demands their support) as it remains, imperfect and often feckless, the most likely way to repel this Marxist destruction of our culture, also imperfect but mankind’s best hope.

Which brings us back to Marc Racicot. Racicot and his supporters believe they espouse conservative principles but they also suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome where anyone who supports President Trump’s policies and achievements (or simply wants to stand for something more than “getting along”) is attacked as a “pseudo-Republican.” Trump undermines much of his own America First agenda due to ample personality flaws but this hardly excuses Racicot from endorsing Joe Biden, possibly the most corrupt and cognitively-impaired President we have ever suffered. Racicot’s additional endorsements of radicals Ketanji Jackson-Brown (the Supreme Court justice who could not define “woman”) and Monica Tranel in the recent Western State Representative race stand in stark contrast to the conservative values he claims to champion.

While right-leaning Democrats are a rapidly vanishing breed, far too many Republicans lean further left. After decades of both parties engaging in endless wars, racking up more debt than we can ever pay, and allowing the culture to rot from the inside out, the average voter has had enough. The Montana GOP’s rejection of former Governor Marc Racicot was appropriate, well-deserved, and overdue.

Keith Brown,

Butte