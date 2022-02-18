GOP turns on real conservatives

There was a "Guest View" in the Standard of Thursday, 2/17/22 by Don Kaltschmidt, chair of the Montana Republican Party. In that, Mr Kaltschmidt vehemently declared that Senator Jon Tester is no moderate. Actually, Senator Tester is known across the political spectrum as being, in reality, a moderate conservative.

It's easy to see how Mr Kaltschmidt fails to recognize that fact, however. Between the shrill ranting and violent insurrection of the farthest right and the spineless partisanship of the majority of his party, the actual moderate conservatives who used to bring honor to the Republican Party have been purged and driven from it. The disgraceful treatment of Reps. Cheney and Kinzinger for upholding true conservative principles marks the final stage of that purge. By this time, Mr Kaltschmidt wouldn't have the vaguest notion of what an actual conservative even looks like.

He declares that a Democratic Senator who “had the courage to stand up against Chuck Schumer” could help Republicans “get our country back on track.”

Well, Democratic Senators Manchin and Sinema have actually done exactly that, and the only result from his party has been to do everything possible to prevent any efforts to repair some of the horrendous damage caused by the former president.

After four years of the most dishonest, corrupt, and incompetent administration in US history, Mr Kaltschmidt would have difficulty pointing to any such effort by the so-called “leadership” of his party ... including himself.

Fred Brewer, Butte

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0