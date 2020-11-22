GOP must get serious

I simply must voice my anger about what I read in the MT Standard today, that 95 Montana Republican legislators met in a closed room to caucus without masks and without acknowledging the coronavirus.

I am so insulted by this! Do they think that they are immune to the virus? Do they think it doesn't exist? At our little hospital, our ICU is full. We have two very full COVID wings. Every morning I wake up and wonder and worry about who died last night. Who needed to be intubated? Who moved from the floor to our ICU? Who couldn't be admitted because we have no beds?

My despair, and my colleagues' despair, and our hard work, is being ridiculed by our legislative members. Maybe the Republicans won't have a majority if they keep this up, because many of them will be ill and unable to participate. Their behaviors and attitudes are foolish.

The governor MUST tell his party to get serious about this. This kind of behavior is the reason why our hospitals are full, and why people are sick, and why people are dying, and why we all feel so helpless.

Contact the governor-elect and Montana legislators and tell them to keep themselves and the rest of us safe. Wear masks. Wash your hands. Social distance. Avoid large gatherings.

Janette Reget, Butte

