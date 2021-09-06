GOP has lost decency

I find the GOP leadership disgusting. They are not pro-life — they are anti-abortion period. Some want to prohibit wearing a small piece of cloth over your face, yet they are willing to reach into a woman’s uterus. Outlawing legal abortions will not stop abortions. What outlawing legal abortions will do is force women into illegal abortions resulting in more women’s deaths and mutilations. A woman dying of a botched abortion is not pro-life.

The GOP is not pro-life. They do nothing to prevent mass shooting deaths and school shooting deaths of innocent children. They want to build walls to keep people out; walls also keep people in (remember the Berlin wall). They do not want to feed the poor — they want to reduce the food stamp allotments. They do not care about hungry, starving children. The GOP prefers to believe the Regan era myth about the lazy welfare queens who keeps on pumping out babies to keep the welfare checks keep rolling in. That is completely untrue.

The GOP is not pro-life. They do nothing about capital punishment. Trump relished his power to speed up executions and have them carried out before he left office. The GOP wants to keep people who were arrested on marijuana or other minor drug charges in prison for excessive prison sentences, even though marijuana is now legal in several states.