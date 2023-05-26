Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

GOP doesn't always send their 'best and brightest'

In a redistricting meeting last August, months before the session began, the Daily Montanan reported that Rep. Brad Tschida, R-Missoula, said it wasn’t “fair” that Indigenous people are “overrepresented” in the Legislature. The 2021 session was the first time the American Indian Caucus achieved parity in the Legislature, meaning their representation in the House and Senate mirrored their representation in the state population.

The Havre Daily News reported last summer that Rep. Ed Butcher, R-Winifred, made disparaging comments about Indigenous lawmakers.

“The reservation doesn’t always send their best and brightest,” he was quoted as saying. Butcher was appointed to his seat this session when Doug Flament resigned due to health concerns.

It should be read — that it isn't "fair" that the Republicans are "overrepresented" in the Montana legislature — and — "the Republicans don't always send their "best and brightest" to the Legislature."

Clark Swan

Billings