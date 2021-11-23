Good Neighbors: Thanks for poppy drive support

To: Ace Hardware, Safeway Stores, Three Bears, Walmart and the Community of Butte

I want to personally thank you for your generous support in providing assistance during the 2021 VFW Post 1448 Buddy Poppy Drive, Nov. 5-7.

Your allowing Post & Auxiliary members to set up tables in your businesses enabled them to distribute more than 5,600 poppies. The generosity of the community resulted in our best fund-raiser in 15 years or more.

After not being able to have a drive last year due to COVID restrictions, this will allow the post to provide increased support to veterans, their families and the community.

Butte, America never ceases to amaze me with its generosity and can-do spirit. Thank you for your outstanding support for Veterans and Post 1448 and Auxiliary.

Daniel Kohr, Commander, VFW Post 1448

