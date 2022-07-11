God did not give us rights

The political cartoon in the July 7 Montana Standard prompted me to write. I have frequently heard the phrase "God given right" to justify various things. God didn't give us rights. He gave us Commandments, one of which is "Thou shalt not kill". Throughout the Old Testament, God exhorts us to feed the hungry, care for the widow and the orphan, and to bring peace and comfort to those in need. In the New Testament, Jesus tells us to feed the hungry, clothe the naked, visit the prisoner, and love our neighbor. God never never gave us rights, God tells us how to love and to live. He still is, but I fear we no longer listen to Him.