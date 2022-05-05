 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gleeful malice toward women

The idea of forced birth in a country with the highest maternal mortality rate among developed countries, no paid maternity leave, paltry health care coverage, miserably low mental health care, and no subsidized childcare is shameful and cruel. Further, the enthusiasm and delight shown by the Republicans that represent us in Congress is disgusting. Those men immediately cheered for taking away the freedoms and rights of women and inflicting suffering upon working families. Their tired rhetoric of protecting the vulnerable is truly insulting. Your daughters, sisters, and mothers do not deserve this cruelty.

Ivy Fredrickson,

Butte

