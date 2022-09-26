Giving support to Zinke
I supported Mary Todd in the primaries. Here is why I am voting for Ryan Zinke.
I am a proud supporter of Mary Todd who ran in the Montana GOP primary. She is a true America-First patriot with a compelling story and resolve to get things done. I was proud to run her campaign and count her as a dear friend. Montana’s didn’t select her to be our nominee for Congress this run. With so much at stake this November, I’ll be giving my full support to Ryan Zinke.
Toni Sward,
Kalispell