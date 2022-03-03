Give up patriarchy

I found the following reflection by Fr. Matthew Fox worth considering. How about you?

Why Not Give Up Patriarchy for Lent?

Yesterday was Ash Wednesday, a feast day in Christianity where one is anointed on the forehead with ashes to remind us that “dust you are and to dust you shall return.”

It is a good thing to be reminded of our mortality and of our modest beginnings. To meditate on it puts things in context so that, on our death bed, we can look back and consider the many decisions we made in our lives.

There are many things to give up today. Meat or anything else that endangers the planet in this critical moment of climate change and oncoming eco disasters would make sense.

But I propose that we might zero in on giving up Patriarchy this Lent. And then for after Lent also.

Patriarchy is that view of the world, around 6500 years old, that holds men superior to women; and control superior to partnership; and power-over superior to power-with or compassion and justice; and empire-building the purpose of society.

Patriarchy also assumes that the reptilian brain should dominate the mammal brain, thus war should trump interconnectivity and empathy.

Currently, on live television, we are watching war in action and how Patriarchy and the faux masculinity it promulgates is currently invading Ukraine with every intention of destroying it and its inhabitants and culture.

Time to give up Patriarchy for Lent? And fast from Patriarchy beyond Lent? To leave Patriarchy behind and start anew with a sacred marriage of the divine feminine and the healthy sacred masculine? Thus, redefine masculinity?

What would change, do you think, if humanity were to collectively give up Patriarchy for Lent? And after Lent?

Deacon Dan McGrath, Butte

