Give him a chance

I am a little unsettled of Mr. Gray's admonition to our new governor.

Mr. Gray, you seemed to be overly concerned about the new governor's stance on issues. We are talking politics here. If there is no disagreement in policies or politics we would be in an authoritarian system. So the fact that you are in disagreement is good.

You emphasize his Christian beliefs with your worries. Can a person not have a strong faith and yet hold office? So, by your column, the new governor should address your concerns and by your ideals to be considered acceptable. No room for another opinion?

I don't seem to remember you admonishing Gov. Bullock to keep the other side's opinion in mind. You had eight years to write the same article to Gov. Bullock.

Why don't you give the new governor an opportunity to govern. You may never know. You may like his style. But that will require keeping an open mind.

Matt West, Townsend

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0