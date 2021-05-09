Gianforte's hypocrisy

Please bring high-paying jobs to our state. Don't focus on the fact that if you sign a contract with an out-of-state enterprise that we don't like, we may seek to rip it up and apply Montana law. Also, our voter suppression disguised as election integrity is relatively mild compared to some, as is our transgender bashing.

Tourists, please come and visit our beautiful state. It is cheap as, unlike most of the places you come from, there is no sales tax. Please ignore our plans to corral, restrict the movement and likely slaughter the American national mammal, as we fear bison may pass a disease on to local cattle although this has never happened. And don't notice our plans to slaughter the iconic wolves that many of you come to see — including through making them suffer by trapping (which I, Gov. Gianforte, did albeit not following all the irksome rules) — because they eat the odd elk we want to hunt, there are too many of them and, yes, we don't like them.